Earnings results for LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.51. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.61.

LKQ last announced its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. LKQ has generated $2.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4. LKQ has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LKQ in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.58%. The high price target for LKQ is $48.00 and the low price target for LKQ is $32.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

LKQ has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.89, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.88, LKQ has a forecasted upside of 30.6% from its current price of $29.77. LKQ has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LKQ does not currently pay a dividend. LKQ does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ)

In the past three months, LKQ insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.71% of the stock of LKQ is held by insiders. 92.09% of the stock of LKQ is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for LKQ are expected to grow by 18.48% in the coming year, from $2.11 to $2.50 per share. The P/E ratio of LKQ is 16.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.64. The P/E ratio of LKQ is 16.45, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 36.33. LKQ has a P/B Ratio of 1.81. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

