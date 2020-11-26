Earnings results for LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/26/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.09.

Analyst Opinion on LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

Dividend Strength: LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America does not currently pay a dividend. LM Funding America does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

In the past three months, LM Funding America insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 27.50% of the stock of LM Funding America is held by insiders. Only 1.93% of the stock of LM Funding America is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA



LM Funding America has a P/B Ratio of 0.75. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

