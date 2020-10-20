Earnings results for Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $6.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $5.66.

Lockheed Martin last released its earnings results on July 21st, 2020. The aerospace company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has generated $21.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.8. Lockheed Martin has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lockheed Martin in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $450.59, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.43%. The high price target for LMT is $520.00 and the low price target for LMT is $360.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 13 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lockheed Martin has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.76, and is based on 13 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $450.59, Lockheed Martin has a forecasted upside of 17.4% from its current price of $383.71. Lockheed Martin has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin pays a meaningful dividend of 2.48%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lockheed Martin has been increasing its dividend for 17 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lockheed Martin is 43.74%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lockheed Martin will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.79% next year. This indicates that Lockheed Martin will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

In the past three months, Lockheed Martin insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.17% of the stock of Lockheed Martin is held by insiders. 77.56% of the stock of Lockheed Martin is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT



Earnings for Lockheed Martin are expected to grow by 9.38% in the coming year, from $24.52 to $26.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Lockheed Martin is 16.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.66. The P/E ratio of Lockheed Martin is 16.81, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Aerospace sector average P/E ratio of about 31.11. Lockheed Martin has a PEG Ratio of 2.29. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Lockheed Martin has a P/B Ratio of 34.14. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here