Earnings results for Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. is expected* to report earnings on 10/19/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.54. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

Logitech International last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 20th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.36. The firm earned $791.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.14 million. Logitech International has generated $1.89 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.5. Logitech International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 19th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Logitech International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $69.92, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 12.42%. The high price target for LOGI is $83.00 and the low price target for LOGI is $47.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Logitech International has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $69.92, Logitech International has a forecasted downside of 12.4% from its current price of $79.83. Logitech International has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International does not currently pay a dividend. Logitech International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI)

In the past three months, Logitech International insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,138,078.00 in company stock. Only 1.10% of the stock of Logitech International is held by insiders. 35.28% of the stock of Logitech International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI



Earnings for Logitech International are expected to grow by 7.11% in the coming year, from $2.25 to $2.41 per share. The P/E ratio of Logitech International is 28.51, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.76. The P/E ratio of Logitech International is 28.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 66.00. Logitech International has a P/B Ratio of 8.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here