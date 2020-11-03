Earnings results for Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Louisiana-Pacific last issued its earnings data on August 4th, 2020. The building manufacturing company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.25. The business earned $548 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.91 million. Its revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Louisiana-Pacific has generated $0.37 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 186.7. Louisiana-Pacific has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Louisiana-Pacific in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $31.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.78%. The high price target for LPX is $37.00 and the low price target for LPX is $22.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific pays a meaningful dividend of 2.03%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Louisiana-Pacific has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Louisiana-Pacific is 156.76%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, Louisiana-Pacific will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.05% next year. This indicates that Louisiana-Pacific will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

In the past three months, Louisiana-Pacific insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $898,171.00 in company stock. Only 0.40% of the stock of Louisiana-Pacific is held by insiders. 92.35% of the stock of Louisiana-Pacific is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX



Earnings for Louisiana-Pacific are expected to decrease by -21.26% in the coming year, from $3.34 to $2.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Louisiana-Pacific is 186.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.88. The P/E ratio of Louisiana-Pacific is 186.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.62. Louisiana-Pacific has a P/B Ratio of 3.54. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

