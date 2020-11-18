Earnings results for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/18/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 13 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.97. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.41.

Lowe’s Companies last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 19th, 2020. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Its revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has generated $5.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.3. Lowe’s Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 18th, 2020. Lowe’s Companies will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 18th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

31 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lowe’s Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $169.73, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.18%. The high price target for LOW is $205.00 and the low price target for LOW is $106.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 26 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lowe’s Companies has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.84, and is based on 26 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $169.73, Lowe’s Companies has a forecasted upside of 6.2% from its current price of $159.86. Lowe’s Companies has been the subject of 14 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Companies has a dividend yield of 1.48%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Lowe’s Companies has been increasing its dividend for 46 years. The dividend payout ratio of Lowe’s Companies is 41.96%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Lowe’s Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 27.78% next year. This indicates that Lowe’s Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

In the past three months, Lowe’s Companies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,577,521.00 in company stock. Only 0.07% of the stock of Lowe’s Companies is held by insiders. 74.63% of the stock of Lowe’s Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW



Earnings for Lowe’s Companies are expected to grow by 1.53% in the coming year, from $8.51 to $8.64 per share. The P/E ratio of Lowe’s Companies is 21.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 20.65. The P/E ratio of Lowe’s Companies is 21.26, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 34.11. Lowe’s Companies has a PEG Ratio of 1.22. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Lowe’s Companies has a P/B Ratio of 62.20. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

