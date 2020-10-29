Earnings results for LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.71.

LPL Financial last announced its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. LPL Financial has generated $7.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.2. LPL Financial has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LPL Financial in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $87.56, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.00%. The high price target for LPLA is $118.50 and the low price target for LPLA is $72.00. There are currently 7 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

LPL Financial has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.13, and is based on 7 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $87.56, LPL Financial has a forecasted upside of 14.0% from its current price of $76.81. LPL Financial has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

LPL Financial has a dividend yield of 1.26%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. LPL Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of LPL Financial is 13.93%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, LPL Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 15.72% next year. This indicates that LPL Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA)

In the past three months, LPL Financial insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $3,363,577.00 in company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of LPL Financial is held by insiders. 96.38% of the stock of LPL Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA



Earnings for LPL Financial are expected to grow by 4.95% in the coming year, from $6.06 to $6.36 per share. The P/E ratio of LPL Financial is 12.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of LPL Financial is 12.21, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.35. LPL Financial has a P/B Ratio of 6.06. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

