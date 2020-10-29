Earnings results for LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

LSI Industries last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 20th, 2020. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.02 million. LSI Industries has generated $0.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.0. LSI Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LSI Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.49%. The high price target for LYTS is $9.00 and the low price target for LYTS is $6.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

LSI Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.50, LSI Industries has a forecasted upside of 1.5% from its current price of $7.39. LSI Industries has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

LSI Industries pays a meaningful dividend of 2.69%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. LSI Industries does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of LSI Industries is 166.67%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on earnings estimates, LSI Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.71% next year. This indicates that LSI Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS)

In the past three months, LSI Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.20% of the stock of LSI Industries is held by insiders. 70.83% of the stock of LSI Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS



Earnings for LSI Industries are expected to grow by 107.41% in the coming year, from $0.27 to $0.56 per share. The P/E ratio of LSI Industries is 19.97, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of LSI Industries is 19.97, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 29.86. LSI Industries has a PEG Ratio of 1.09. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. LSI Industries has a P/B Ratio of 1.54. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

