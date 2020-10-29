Earnings results for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.71. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77.

LTC Properties last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.66. The business earned $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.04 million. LTC Properties has generated $3.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. LTC Properties has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LTC Properties in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $37.86, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.70%. The high price target for LTC is $55.00 and the low price target for LTC is $30.00. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

LTC Properties has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.88, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $37.86, LTC Properties has a forecasted upside of 16.7% from its current price of $32.44. LTC Properties has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.77%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. LTC Properties does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of LTC Properties is 74.03%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, LTC Properties will have a dividend payout ratio of 79.72% in the coming year. This indicates that LTC Properties may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

In the past three months, LTC Properties insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of LTC Properties is held by insiders. 76.42% of the stock of LTC Properties is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC



Earnings for LTC Properties are expected to decrease by -1.72% in the coming year, from $2.91 to $2.86 per share. The P/E ratio of LTC Properties is 12.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of LTC Properties is 12.29, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.36. LTC Properties has a P/B Ratio of 1.64. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

