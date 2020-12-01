Earnings results for Luby’s (NYSE:LUB)

Luby’s, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 12/01/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.3.

Analyst Opinion on Luby’s (NYSE:LUB)

Dividend Strength: Luby’s (NYSE:LUB)

Luby’s does not currently pay a dividend. Luby’s does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Luby’s (NYSE:LUB)

In the past three months, Luby’s insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 25.92% of the stock of Luby’s is held by insiders. 35.12% of the stock of Luby’s is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Luby’s (NYSE:LUB



The P/E ratio of Luby’s is -1.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Luby’s is -1.99, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Luby’s has a P/B Ratio of 0.92. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here