Earnings results for Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Lufax Holding Ltd is expected* to report earnings on 12/01/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.23.

Analyst Opinion on Lufax (NYSE:LU)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lufax in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.74%. The high price target for LU is $20.00 and the low price target for LU is $15.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Lufax (NYSE:LU)

Lufax does not currently pay a dividend. Lufax does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lufax (NYSE:LU)

In the past three months, Lufax insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Lufax (NYSE:LU



