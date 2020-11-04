Earnings results for Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

CenturyLink, Inc. d/b/a Lumen Technologies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.31.

Lumen Technologies last released its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. The company earned $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. Lumen Technologies has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.1. Lumen Technologies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lumen Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.35, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 13.56%. The high price target for LUMN is $14.00 and the low price target for LUMN is $6.00. There are currently 6 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Lumen Technologies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.62, and is based on 1 buy rating, 6 hold ratings, and 6 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.35, Lumen Technologies has a forecasted upside of 13.6% from its current price of $9.11. Lumen Technologies has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 11.26%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Lumen Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Lumen Technologies is 75.76%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Lumen Technologies will have a dividend payout ratio of 75.19% in the coming year. This indicates that Lumen Technologies may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

In the past three months, Lumen Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.60% of the stock of Lumen Technologies is held by insiders. 76.62% of the stock of Lumen Technologies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN



Earnings for Lumen Technologies are expected to decrease by -6.34% in the coming year, from $1.42 to $1.33 per share. The P/E ratio of Lumen Technologies is 8.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.22. The P/E ratio of Lumen Technologies is 8.06, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 61.84. Lumen Technologies has a PEG Ratio of 6.68. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Lumen Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 0.74. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here