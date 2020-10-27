Earnings results for Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.23.

Luther Burbank last announced its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.65 million. Luther Burbank has generated $0.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. Luther Burbank has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Luther Burbank in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.04%. The high price target for LBC is $12.00 and the low price target for LBC is $9.50. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Luther Burbank has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.83, Luther Burbank has a forecasted upside of 14.0% from its current price of $9.50. Luther Burbank has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank pays a meaningful dividend of 2.39%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Luther Burbank has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Luther Burbank is 26.44%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Luther Burbank will have a dividend payout ratio of 23.00% next year. This indicates that Luther Burbank will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

In the past three months, Luther Burbank insiders have sold 80.30% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $47,075.00 in company stock and sold $84,874.00 in company stock. Only 21.12% of the stock of Luther Burbank is held by insiders. Only 16.78% of the stock of Luther Burbank is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC



Earnings for Luther Burbank are expected to grow by 29.87% in the coming year, from $0.77 to $1.00 per share. The P/E ratio of Luther Burbank is 12.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.34. The P/E ratio of Luther Burbank is 12.34, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.21. Luther Burbank has a P/B Ratio of 0.87. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

