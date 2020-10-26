Earnings results for Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer Holdings PLC is expected* to report earnings on 10/26/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.17. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.36.

Luxfer last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.40 million. Luxfer has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.9. Luxfer has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, October 26th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Luxfer in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.06%. The high price target for LXFR is $19.00 and the low price target for LXFR is $18.50. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Luxfer has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.75, Luxfer has a forecasted upside of 37.1% from its current price of $13.68. Luxfer has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)

Luxfer pays a meaningful dividend of 3.65%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Luxfer has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Luxfer is 38.46%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Luxfer will have a dividend payout ratio of 34.97% next year. This indicates that Luxfer will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR)

In the past three months, Luxfer insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.46% of the stock of Luxfer is held by insiders. 94.58% of the stock of Luxfer is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR



Earnings for Luxfer are expected to grow by 83.33% in the coming year, from $0.78 to $1.43 per share. The P/E ratio of Luxfer is 27.92, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.68. The P/E ratio of Luxfer is 27.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 31.49. Luxfer has a PEG Ratio of 1.29. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Luxfer has a P/B Ratio of 2.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here