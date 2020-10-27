Earnings results for Lydall (NYSE:LDL)

Lydall, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.19.

Lydall last released its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.50. The business earned $146.16 million during the quarter. Lydall has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Lydall has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lydall in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $18.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.33%. The high price target for LDL is $18.00 and the low price target for LDL is $18.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Lydall has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $18.00, Lydall has a forecasted downside of 2.3% from its current price of $18.43. Lydall has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Lydall does not currently pay a dividend. Lydall does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Lydall insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $21,710.00 in company stock. Only 5.60% of the stock of Lydall is held by insiders. 93.75% of the stock of Lydall is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The P/E ratio of Lydall is -2.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Lydall is -2.46, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Lydall has a P/B Ratio of 1.01. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

