Earnings results for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries NV is expected* to report earnings on 10/30/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.1400000000000001. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.7.

LyondellBasell Industries last released its quarterly earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm earned $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. LyondellBasell Industries has generated $9.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.0. LyondellBasell Industries has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, October 30th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

24 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LyondellBasell Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $74.71, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.47%. The high price target for LYB is $100.00 and the low price target for LYB is $46.00. There are currently 14 hold ratings, 8 buy ratings and 2 strong buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.06%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. LyondellBasell Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of LyondellBasell Industries is 43.66%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, LyondellBasell Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.97% next year. This indicates that LyondellBasell Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

In the past three months, LyondellBasell Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.18% of the stock of LyondellBasell Industries is held by insiders. 66.81% of the stock of LyondellBasell Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB



Earnings for LyondellBasell Industries are expected to grow by 56.88% in the coming year, from $4.87 to $7.64 per share. The P/E ratio of LyondellBasell Industries is 11.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.75. The P/E ratio of LyondellBasell Industries is 11.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Basic Materials sector average P/E ratio of about 34.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a PEG Ratio of 2.34. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. LyondellBasell Industries has a P/B Ratio of 2.99. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

