Earnings results for Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.48.

Lyra Therapeutics last released its earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.19. Lyra Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Lyra Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Lyra Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 122.22%. The high price target for LYRA is $28.00 and the low price target for LYRA is $21.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Lyra Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA)

In the past three months, Lyra Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 54.47% of the stock of Lyra Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA



Earnings for Lyra Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.93) to ($1.71) per share.

