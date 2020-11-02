Earnings results for M/I Homes (NYSE:KMPR)

Kemper Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.91. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.01.

Kemper last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Kemper has generated $6.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.3. Kemper has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Kemper in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $82.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.99%. The high price target for KMPR is $90.00 and the low price target for KMPR is $71.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Kemper has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.33, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $82.00, Kemper has a forecasted upside of 33.0% from its current price of $61.66. Kemper has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength

Kemper pays a meaningful dividend of 1.92%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Kemper has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Kemper is 19.14%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Kemper will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.17% next year. This indicates that Kemper will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling

In the past three months, Kemper insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,777,652.00 in company stock. Only 1.70% of the stock of Kemper is held by insiders. 71.29% of the stock of Kemper is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation



Earnings for Kemper are expected to decrease by -1.98% in the coming year, from $6.07 to $5.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Kemper is 9.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Kemper is 9.31, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.06. Kemper has a P/B Ratio of 1.03. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

