Earnings results for M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.49. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.32.

M/I Homes last released its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The construction company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.00. The business earned $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.88 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. M/I Homes has generated $4.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.4. M/I Homes has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for M/I Homes in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $47.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.72%. The high price target for MHO is $47.00 and the low price target for MHO is $47.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

M/I Homes has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $47.00, M/I Homes has a forecasted upside of 10.7% from its current price of $42.45. M/I Homes has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes does not currently pay a dividend. M/I Homes does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)

In the past three months, M/I Homes insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.20% of the stock of M/I Homes is held by insiders. 97.22% of the stock of M/I Homes is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO



Earnings for M/I Homes are expected to decrease by -3.32% in the coming year, from $6.33 to $6.12 per share. The P/E ratio of M/I Homes is 7.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of M/I Homes is 7.40, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.53. M/I Homes has a P/B Ratio of 1.17. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here