Earnings results for Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/22/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

Macatawa Bank last released its earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19 million. Macatawa Bank has generated $0.94 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.2. Macatawa Bank has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 22nd, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Dividend Strength: Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

Macatawa Bank is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.43%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Macatawa Bank has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Macatawa Bank is 34.04%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC)

In the past three months, Macatawa Bank insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $23,343.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 8.30% of the stock of Macatawa Bank is held by insiders. Only 34.87% of the stock of Macatawa Bank is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC



The P/E ratio of Macatawa Bank is 8.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Macatawa Bank is 8.17, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.17. Macatawa Bank has a P/B Ratio of 1.14. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here