Earnings results for Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

Mack-Cali Realty last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.91 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mack-Cali Realty has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year. Mack-Cali Realty has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Mack-Cali Realty in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $20.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 72.64%. The high price target for CLI is $30.00 and the low price target for CLI is $14.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

Mack-Cali Realty is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 7.18%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Mack-Cali Realty does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Mack-Cali Realty is 49.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Mack-Cali Realty will have a dividend payout ratio of 84.21% in the coming year. This indicates that Mack-Cali Realty may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Mack-Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI)

In the past three months, Mack-Cali Realty insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.83% of the stock of Mack-Cali Realty is held by insiders. 80.29% of the stock of Mack-Cali Realty is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Mack-Cali Realty are expected to decrease by -20.17% in the coming year, from $1.19 to $0.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Mack-Cali Realty is -5.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Mack-Cali Realty is -5.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Mack-Cali Realty has a P/B Ratio of 0.63. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

