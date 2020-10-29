Earnings results for Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Mackinac Financial Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.35.

Mackinac Financial last issued its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.20 million. Mackinac Financial has generated $1.30 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.9. Mackinac Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 29th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Mackinac Financial.

Dividend Strength: Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Mackinac Financial is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 5.37%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Mackinac Financial does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Mackinac Financial is 43.08%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Mackinac Financial will have a dividend payout ratio of 68.29% next year. This indicates that Mackinac Financial will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC)

In the past three months, Mackinac Financial insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.95% of the stock of Mackinac Financial is held by insiders. 50.46% of the stock of Mackinac Financial is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC



Earnings for Mackinac Financial are expected to decrease by -32.23% in the coming year, from $1.21 to $0.82 per share. The P/E ratio of Mackinac Financial is 7.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Mackinac Financial is 7.92, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.37. Mackinac Financial has a P/B Ratio of 0.67. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

