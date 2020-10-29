Earnings results for Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC)

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 10/29/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.8. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.98.

Macquarie Infrastructure last announced its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $261 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.70 million. Macquarie Infrastructure has generated $4.70 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.7. Macquarie Infrastructure has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, October 29th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Macquarie Infrastructure in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 58.67%. The high price target for MIC is $56.00 and the low price target for MIC is $26.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Macquarie Infrastructure has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.13, and is based on 1 buy rating, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.00, Macquarie Infrastructure has a forecasted upside of 58.7% from its current price of $25.21. Macquarie Infrastructure has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Macquarie Infrastructure does not currently pay a dividend. Macquarie Infrastructure does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Macquarie Infrastructure insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 15.80% of the stock of Macquarie Infrastructure is held by insiders. 77.24% of the stock of Macquarie Infrastructure is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Macquarie Infrastructure are expected to grow by 19.08% in the coming year, from $3.25 to $3.87 per share. The P/E ratio of Macquarie Infrastructure is 27.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Macquarie Infrastructure is 27.70, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Multi-Sector Conglomerates sector average P/E ratio of about 22.49. Macquarie Infrastructure has a P/B Ratio of 0.78. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

