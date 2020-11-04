Earnings results for MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.91.

MacroGenics last released its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 million. MacroGenics has generated ($3.16) earnings per share over the last year. MacroGenics has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MacroGenics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.92, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 54.51%. The high price target for MGNX is $50.00 and the low price target for MGNX is $8.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics does not currently pay a dividend. MacroGenics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

In the past three months, MacroGenics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,725,337.00 in company stock. Only 9.00% of the stock of MacroGenics is held by insiders. 95.03% of the stock of MacroGenics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX



Earnings for MacroGenics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.58) to ($1.57) per share. The P/E ratio of MacroGenics is -5.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MacroGenics is -5.92, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MacroGenics has a P/B Ratio of 4.25. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

