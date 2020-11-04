Earnings results for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 11/04/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-3.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.3900000000000001.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals last posted its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.43) by $0.75. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has generated ($5.45) earnings per share over the last year. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, November 4th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $168.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 31.56%. The high price target for MDGL is $208.00 and the low price target for MDGL is $114.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.83, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $168.40, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 31.6% from its current price of $128.00. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)

In the past three months, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,462,420.00 in company stock. 41.89% of the stock of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 72.04% of the stock of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL



Earnings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($12.33) to ($14.28) per share. The P/E ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is -14.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals is -14.70, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 4.74. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here