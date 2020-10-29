Earnings results for Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Magellan Health, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.12. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.23.

Magellan Health last released its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Its revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Magellan Health has generated $3.73 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.8. Magellan Health has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Magellan Health in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $84.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 15.34%. The high price target for MGLN is $96.00 and the low price target for MGLN is $67.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Magellan Health has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $84.33, Magellan Health has a forecasted upside of 15.3% from its current price of $73.12. Magellan Health has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Magellan Health does not currently pay a dividend. Magellan Health does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN)

In the past three months, Magellan Health insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,281,517.00 in company stock. Only 14.10% of the stock of Magellan Health is held by insiders. 98.01% of the stock of Magellan Health is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN



Earnings for Magellan Health are expected to grow by 286.05% in the coming year, from $0.86 to $3.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Magellan Health is 12.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Magellan Health is 12.76, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 28.13. Magellan Health has a PEG Ratio of 4.89. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Magellan Health has a P/B Ratio of 1.28. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

