Earnings results for Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.41.

Magna International last announced its earnings results on August 7th, 2020. The reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Magna International has generated $6.05 earnings per share over the last year. Magna International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020. Magna International will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, November 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Magna International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $55.36, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.04%. The high price target for MGA is $69.00 and the low price target for MGA is $35.00. There are currently 6 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Magna International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $55.36, Magna International has a forecasted downside of 0.0% from its current price of $55.38. Magna International has been the subject of 8 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International pays a meaningful dividend of 3.13%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Magna International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Magna International is 26.45%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Magna International will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.52% next year. This indicates that Magna International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

In the past three months, Magna International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 58.06% of the stock of Magna International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Magna International (NYSE:MGA



Earnings for Magna International are expected to grow by 144.78% in the coming year, from $2.01 to $4.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Magna International is -87.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Magna International is -87.90, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Magna International has a PEG Ratio of 6.20. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Magna International has a P/B Ratio of 1.51. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

