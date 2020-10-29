Earnings results for MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.06. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.49.

MagnaChip Semiconductor last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm earned $118.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.70 million. MagnaChip Semiconductor has generated $0.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.3. MagnaChip Semiconductor has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MagnaChip Semiconductor in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $15.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.83%. The high price target for MX is $18.00 and the low price target for MX is $13.75. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MagnaChip Semiconductor has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $15.88, MagnaChip Semiconductor has a forecasted upside of 21.8% from its current price of $13.03. MagnaChip Semiconductor has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

MagnaChip Semiconductor does not currently pay a dividend. MagnaChip Semiconductor does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX)

In the past three months, MagnaChip Semiconductor insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,809,250.00 in company stock. Only 5.20% of the stock of MagnaChip Semiconductor is held by insiders. 94.64% of the stock of MagnaChip Semiconductor is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MagnaChip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX



Earnings for MagnaChip Semiconductor are expected to grow by 321.05% in the coming year, from $0.19 to $0.80 per share. The P/E ratio of MagnaChip Semiconductor is 28.33, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of MagnaChip Semiconductor is 28.33, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.88.

