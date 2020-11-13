Earnings results for Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 11/13/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.48.

Maiden last released its quarterly earnings results on August 14th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.87 million for the quarter. Maiden has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Maiden has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 13th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Maiden in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.12%. The high price target for MHLD is $1.50 and the low price target for MHLD is $1.50. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Maiden has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1.50, Maiden has a forecasted upside of 16.1% from its current price of $1.29. Maiden has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Maiden does not currently pay a dividend. Maiden does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

In the past three months, Maiden insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.20% of the stock of Maiden is held by insiders. Only 23.95% of the stock of Maiden is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD



The P/E ratio of Maiden is -2.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Maiden is -2.15, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Maiden has a P/B Ratio of 2.53. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

