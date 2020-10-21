Earnings results for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 10/21/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.45.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.21. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.5.

Analyst Opinion on Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB)

Dividend Strength: Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB)

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) does not currently pay a dividend. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB)

In the past three months, Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $4,140.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 16.40% of the stock of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) is held by insiders. Only 14.56% of the stock of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB



Earnings for Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) are expected to grow by 12.90% in the coming year, from $1.55 to $1.75 per share. The P/E ratio of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) is 10.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.71. The P/E ratio of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) is 10.51, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.30.

More latest stories: here