Earnings results for MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited is expected* to report earnings on 10/27/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.35.

MakeMyTrip last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 21st, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter. MakeMyTrip has generated ($4.26) earnings per share over the last year. MakeMyTrip has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 27th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MakeMyTrip in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $27.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 34.53%. The high price target for MMYT is $27.00 and the low price target for MMYT is $27.00. There are currently 1 sell rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Sell.”

MakeMyTrip has received a consensus rating of Sell. The company’s average rating score is 1.00, and is based on no buy ratings, no hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $27.00, MakeMyTrip has a forecasted upside of 34.5% from its current price of $20.07. MakeMyTrip has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip does not currently pay a dividend. MakeMyTrip does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

In the past three months, MakeMyTrip insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 38.82% of the stock of MakeMyTrip is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT



Earnings for MakeMyTrip are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.34) to ($1.04) per share. The P/E ratio of MakeMyTrip is -4.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MakeMyTrip is -4.84, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. MakeMyTrip has a P/B Ratio of 2.40. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

