Earnings results for Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.84. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.8.

Malibu Boats last released its earnings results on August 27th, 2020. The reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.28. The business earned $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.41 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Malibu Boats has generated $3.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.1. Malibu Boats has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Malibu Boats in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.29, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.69%. The high price target for MBUU is $80.00 and the low price target for MBUU is $50.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Malibu Boats has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.88, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.29, Malibu Boats has a forecasted upside of 6.7% from its current price of $59.32. Malibu Boats has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Malibu Boats does not currently pay a dividend. Malibu Boats does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU)

In the past three months, Malibu Boats insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $914,202.00 in company stock. Only 1.74% of the stock of Malibu Boats is held by insiders. 98.02% of the stock of Malibu Boats is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU



Earnings for Malibu Boats are expected to grow by 14.06% in the coming year, from $4.34 to $4.95 per share. The P/E ratio of Malibu Boats is 20.11, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of Malibu Boats is 20.11, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 55.22. Malibu Boats has a P/B Ratio of 4.67. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

