Earnings results for Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc is estimated to report earnings on 10/19/2020. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Manhattan Bridge Capital last released its earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The credit services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company earned $1.74 million during the quarter. Manhattan Bridge Capital has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5. Manhattan Bridge Capital has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, October 19th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Manhattan Bridge Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.99%. The high price target for LOAN is $6.00 and the low price target for LOAN is $6.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Manhattan Bridge Capital has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.00, Manhattan Bridge Capital has a forecasted upside of 37.0% from its current price of $4.38. Manhattan Bridge Capital has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Manhattan Bridge Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 9.15%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Manhattan Bridge Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN)

In the past three months, Manhattan Bridge Capital insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $30,300.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 28.70% of the stock of Manhattan Bridge Capital is held by insiders. Only 15.35% of the stock of Manhattan Bridge Capital is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN



The P/E ratio of Manhattan Bridge Capital is 9.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.76. The P/E ratio of Manhattan Bridge Capital is 9.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.41. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a P/B Ratio of 1.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here