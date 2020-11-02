Earnings results for Manning & Napier (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.68. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.28.

Heritage Insurance last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The insurance provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The firm earned $136.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.43 million. Heritage Insurance has generated $0.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.3. Heritage Insurance has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Heritage Insurance in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $16.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 69.49%. The high price target for HRTG is $17.00 and the low price target for HRTG is $15.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Heritage Insurance has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts' consensus price target of $16.00, Heritage Insurance has a forecasted upside of 69.5% from its current price of $9.44. Heritage Insurance has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance pays a meaningful dividend of 2.54%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Heritage Insurance has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Heritage Insurance is 25.26%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Heritage Insurance will have a dividend payout ratio of 14.55% next year. This indicates that Heritage Insurance will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

In the past three months, Heritage Insurance insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $8,183.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 12.00% of the stock of Heritage Insurance is held by insiders. 67.43% of the stock of Heritage Insurance is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)



Earnings for Heritage Insurance are expected to grow by 139.13% in the coming year, from $0.69 to $1.65 per share. The P/E ratio of Heritage Insurance is 8.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.66. The P/E ratio of Heritage Insurance is 8.28, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.01. Heritage Insurance has a P/B Ratio of 0.62. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

