Earnings results for Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

Manning & Napier, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Manning & Napier last released its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $30.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.93 million. Manning & Napier has generated $0.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.6. Manning & Napier has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

Dividend Strength: Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

Manning & Napier does not currently pay a dividend. Manning & Napier does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN)

In the past three months, Manning & Napier insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $29,314.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 12.10% of the stock of Manning & Napier is held by insiders. Only 32.11% of the stock of Manning & Napier is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Manning & Napier (NYSE:MN



The P/E ratio of Manning & Napier is 39.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of Manning & Napier is 39.60, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Manning & Napier has a P/B Ratio of 0.42. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

