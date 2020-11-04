Earnings results for MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

MannKind last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.00. The firm earned $15.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.19 million. MannKind has generated ($0.27) earnings per share over the last year. MannKind has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MannKind in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.34%. The high price target for MNKD is $4.00 and the low price target for MNKD is $2.50. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MannKind has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $3.00, MannKind has a forecasted upside of 46.3% from its current price of $2.05. MannKind has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind does not currently pay a dividend. MannKind does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

In the past three months, MannKind insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.09% of the stock of MannKind is held by insiders. Only 30.95% of the stock of MannKind is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)



Earnings for MannKind are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.17) to ($0.10) per share. The P/E ratio of MannKind is -9.76, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

