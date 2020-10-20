Earnings results for ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup is expected* to report earnings on 10/20/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.61. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.92.

ManpowerGroup last released its quarterly earnings results on July 20th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Its revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ManpowerGroup has generated $7.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.6. ManpowerGroup has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, October 20th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ManpowerGroup in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $77.20, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 6.87%. The high price target for MAN is $96.00 and the low price target for MAN is $54.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ManpowerGroup has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.18, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $77.20, ManpowerGroup has a forecasted upside of 6.9% from its current price of $72.24. ManpowerGroup has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup pays a meaningful dividend of 3.02%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ManpowerGroup has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ManpowerGroup is 29.26%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ManpowerGroup will have a dividend payout ratio of 43.86% next year. This indicates that ManpowerGroup will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)

In the past three months, ManpowerGroup insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.29% of the stock of ManpowerGroup is held by insiders. 93.32% of the stock of ManpowerGroup is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN



Earnings for ManpowerGroup are expected to grow by 87.55% in the coming year, from $2.65 to $4.97 per share. The P/E ratio of ManpowerGroup is 19.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.66. The P/E ratio of ManpowerGroup is 19.63, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 40.68. ManpowerGroup has a PEG Ratio of 18.84. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ManpowerGroup has a P/B Ratio of 1.54. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

