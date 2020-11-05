Earnings results for ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.69.

ManTech International last announced its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $632.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.69 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. ManTech International has generated $2.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.6. ManTech International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ManTech International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $82.33, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.13%. The high price target for MANT is $95.00 and the low price target for MANT is $69.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

ManTech International has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.43, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $82.33, ManTech International has a forecasted upside of 16.1% from its current price of $70.90. ManTech International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT)

ManTech International pays a meaningful dividend of 1.85%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ManTech International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of ManTech International is 43.99%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ManTech International will have a dividend payout ratio of 37.32% next year. This indicates that ManTech International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT)

In the past three months, ManTech International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 33.49% of the stock of ManTech International is held by insiders. 65.38% of the stock of ManTech International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT



Earnings for ManTech International are expected to grow by 7.86% in the coming year, from $3.18 to $3.43 per share. The P/E ratio of ManTech International is 22.58, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of ManTech International is 22.58, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 62.74. ManTech International has a PEG Ratio of 2.98. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ManTech International has a P/B Ratio of 1.91. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here