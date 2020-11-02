Earnings results for Manulife Financial (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.36.

Minerva Neurosciences last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 3rd, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $41.18 million for the quarter. Minerva Neurosciences has generated ($1.85) earnings per share over the last year. Minerva Neurosciences has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Manulife Financial (NASDAQ:NERV)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Minerva Neurosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 110.28%. The high price target for NERV is $10.00 and the low price target for NERV is $2.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Minerva Neurosciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.75, Minerva Neurosciences has a forecasted upside of 110.3% from its current price of $3.21. Minerva Neurosciences has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Manulife Financial (NASDAQ:NERV)

Minerva Neurosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Minerva Neurosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Manulife Financial (NASDAQ:NERV)

In the past three months, Minerva Neurosciences insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $20,790.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 12.00% of the stock of Minerva Neurosciences is held by insiders. 67.42% of the stock of Minerva Neurosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Manulife Financial (NASDAQ:NERV



The P/E ratio of Minerva Neurosciences is -4.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Minerva Neurosciences is -4.52, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Minerva Neurosciences has a P/B Ratio of 4.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here