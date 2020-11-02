Earnings results for MarineMax (NYSE:ONTO)

Onto Innovation Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

Onto Innovation last released its earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The company earned $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.58 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 98.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Onto Innovation has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year. Onto Innovation has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Onto Innovation in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $42.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.52%. The high price target for ONTO is $50.00 and the low price target for ONTO is $32.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Onto Innovation has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $42.50, Onto Innovation has a forecasted upside of 32.5% from its current price of $32.07. Onto Innovation has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Onto Innovation does not currently pay a dividend. Onto Innovation does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Onto Innovation insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.30% of the stock of Onto Innovation is held by insiders. 93.46% of the stock of Onto Innovation is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Onto Innovation are expected to grow by 41.61% in the coming year, from $1.61 to $2.28 per share. The P/E ratio of Onto Innovation is -178.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Onto Innovation is -178.17, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Onto Innovation has a P/B Ratio of 1.27. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

