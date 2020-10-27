Earnings results for MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.38.

MarineMax last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The specialty retailer reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $498.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.69 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. MarineMax has generated $1.63 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.6. MarineMax has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MarineMax in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.90, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.11%. The high price target for HZO is $34.00 and the low price target for HZO is $16.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

MarineMax has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.90, MarineMax has a forecasted downside of 0.1% from its current price of $26.93. MarineMax has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax does not currently pay a dividend. MarineMax does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

In the past three months, MarineMax insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,807,591.00 in company stock. Only 4.40% of the stock of MarineMax is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of MarineMax (NYSE:HZO



Earnings for MarineMax are expected to decrease by -5.68% in the coming year, from $2.64 to $2.49 per share. The P/E ratio of MarineMax is 10.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of MarineMax is 10.64, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 37.72. MarineMax has a P/B Ratio of 2.00. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here