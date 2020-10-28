Earnings results for Markel (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.81. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $13.95.

Markel last announced its quarterly earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Markel has generated $38.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.1. Markel has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Markel in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1,075.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 10.86%. The high price target for MKL is $1,250.00 and the low price target for MKL is $925.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Markel has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $1,075.00, Markel has a forecasted upside of 10.9% from its current price of $969.65. Markel has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Markel does not currently pay a dividend. Markel does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Markel insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.21% of the stock of Markel is held by insiders. 76.19% of the stock of Markel is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Markel are expected to grow by 140.70% in the coming year, from $18.50 to $44.53 per share. The P/E ratio of Markel is 63.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.17. The P/E ratio of Markel is 63.13, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.75. Markel has a P/B Ratio of 1.21. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

