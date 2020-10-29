Earnings results for Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Marlin Business Services Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.6.

Marlin Business Services last issued its earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $21.27 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Marlin Business Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

According to analysts’ consensus price target of $16.00, Marlin Business Services has a forecasted upside of 135.3% from its current price of $6.80. Marlin Business Services has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Marlin Business Services is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 8.03%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Marlin Business Services does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN)

In the past three months, Marlin Business Services insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.32% of the stock of Marlin Business Services is held by insiders. 83.31% of the stock of Marlin Business Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN



The P/E ratio of Marlin Business Services is -32.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Marlin Business Services is -32.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Marlin Business Services has a P/B Ratio of 0.38. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

