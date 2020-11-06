Earnings results for Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International is expected* to report earnings on 11/06/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 9 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.07. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.47.

Marriott International last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Its revenue was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Marriott International has generated $6.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.1. Marriott International has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, November 6th, 2020. Marriott International will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, November 6th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

23 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Marriott International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $113.41, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.39%. The high price target for MAR is $151.00 and the low price target for MAR is $86.00. There are currently 16 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Marriott International has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.30, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 16 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $113.41, Marriott International has a forecasted upside of 12.4% from its current price of $100.91. Marriott International has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Marriott International does not currently pay a dividend. Marriott International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Marriott International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.77% of the stock of Marriott International is held by insiders. 58.28% of the stock of Marriott International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Marriott International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.24) to $2.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Marriott International is 73.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.28. The P/E ratio of Marriott International is 73.12, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 52.02. Marriott International has a P/B Ratio of 46.93. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

