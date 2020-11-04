Earnings results for Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.6. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.52. The company earned $480 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.41 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has generated $7.81 earnings per share over the last year. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $98.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.06%. The high price target for VAC is $114.00 and the low price target for VAC is $74.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide does not currently pay a dividend. Marriott Vacations Worldwide does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC)

In the past three months, Marriott Vacations Worldwide insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $142,230.00 in company stock. Only 2.20% of the stock of Marriott Vacations Worldwide is held by insiders. 87.15% of the stock of Marriott Vacations Worldwide is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC



Earnings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.14) to $4.69 per share. The P/E ratio of Marriott Vacations Worldwide is -37.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Marriott Vacations Worldwide is -37.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a P/B Ratio of 1.42. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

