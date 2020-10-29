Earnings results for Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.77.

Marsh & McLennan Companies last released its quarterly earnings data on July 30th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business earned $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Its revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Marsh & McLennan Companies has generated $4.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.2. Marsh & McLennan Companies has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Marsh & McLennan Companies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $113.92, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.95%. The high price target for MMC is $130.00 and the low price target for MMC is $100.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Marsh & McLennan Companies has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.46, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $113.92, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a forecasted upside of 5.9% from its current price of $107.53. Marsh & McLennan Companies has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies pays a meaningful dividend of 1.68%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Marsh & McLennan Companies does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Marsh & McLennan Companies is 39.91%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Marsh & McLennan Companies will have a dividend payout ratio of 36.69% next year. This indicates that Marsh & McLennan Companies will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC)

In the past three months, Marsh & McLennan Companies insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $808,245.00 in company stock. Only 0.90% of the stock of Marsh & McLennan Companies is held by insiders. 87.38% of the stock of Marsh & McLennan Companies is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC



Earnings for Marsh & McLennan Companies are expected to grow by 5.41% in the coming year, from $4.81 to $5.07 per share. The P/E ratio of Marsh & McLennan Companies is 27.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Marsh & McLennan Companies is 27.22, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.35. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a PEG Ratio of 7.70. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a P/B Ratio of 6.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

