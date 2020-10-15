Earnings results for Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport, Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 10/15/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.2. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Marten Transport last released its quarterly earnings data on July 16th, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. The business earned $212.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.80 million. Marten Transport has generated $0.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.1. Marten Transport has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 15th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Marten Transport in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.89, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.94%. The high price target for MRTN is $21.00 and the low price target for MRTN is $14.67. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Marten Transport has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.89, Marten Transport has a forecasted upside of 3.9% from its current price of $17.21. Marten Transport has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport has a dividend yield of 0.93%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Marten Transport has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Marten Transport is 21.62%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Marten Transport will have a dividend payout ratio of 19.05% next year. This indicates that Marten Transport will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

In the past three months, Marten Transport insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $743,050.00 in company stock. Only 22.80% of the stock of Marten Transport is held by insiders. 47.45% of the stock of Marten Transport is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN



Earnings for Marten Transport are expected to grow by 12.00% in the coming year, from $0.75 to $0.84 per share. The P/E ratio of Marten Transport is 22.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.74. The P/E ratio of Marten Transport is 22.06, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 19.98. Marten Transport has a P/B Ratio of 2.36. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

