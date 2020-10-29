Earnings results for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/29/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $3.76. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $3.96.

Martin Marietta Materials last issued its quarterly earnings results on July 28th, 2020. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.45. The company earned $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Martin Marietta Materials has generated $9.74 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.9. Martin Marietta Materials has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 29th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Martin Marietta Materials in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $240.41, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.84%. The high price target for MLM is $311.00 and the low price target for MLM is $129.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Martin Marietta Materials has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.59, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $240.41, Martin Marietta Materials has a forecasted downside of 2.8% from its current price of $247.45. Martin Marietta Materials has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

Martin Marietta Materials has a dividend yield of 0.89%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Martin Marietta Materials has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Martin Marietta Materials is 23.41%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Martin Marietta Materials will have a dividend payout ratio of 22.33% next year. This indicates that Martin Marietta Materials will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

In the past three months, Martin Marietta Materials insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $253,775.00 in company stock. Only 0.73% of the stock of Martin Marietta Materials is held by insiders. 95.32% of the stock of Martin Marietta Materials is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM



Earnings for Martin Marietta Materials are expected to grow by 6.24% in the coming year, from $9.61 to $10.21 per share. The P/E ratio of Martin Marietta Materials is 24.87, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.65. The P/E ratio of Martin Marietta Materials is 24.87, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 29.86. Martin Marietta Materials has a PEG Ratio of 5.18. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Martin Marietta Materials has a P/B Ratio of 2.89. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

