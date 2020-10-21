Earnings results for Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.06.

Martin Midstream Partners last issued its earnings data on July 27th, 2020. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm earned $140.64 million during the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners has generated $0.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.8. Martin Midstream Partners has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Martin Midstream Partners in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 36.61%. The high price target for MMLP is $3.00 and the low price target for MMLP is $2.00. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Martin Midstream Partners has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.50, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.50, Martin Midstream Partners has a forecasted upside of 36.6% from its current price of $1.83. Martin Midstream Partners has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

Martin Midstream Partners has a dividend yield of 1.08%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Martin Midstream Partners does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Martin Midstream Partners is 18.18%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP)

In the past three months, Martin Midstream Partners insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $14,791.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 17.00% of the stock of Martin Midstream Partners is held by insiders. Only 26.79% of the stock of Martin Midstream Partners is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP



Earnings for Martin Midstream Partners are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.17) to ($0.25) per share. The P/E ratio of Martin Midstream Partners is 2.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.71. The P/E ratio of Martin Midstream Partners is 2.77, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 20.21.

More latest stories: here