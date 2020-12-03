Earnings results for Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 12/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

Marvell Technology Group last posted its earnings results on August 27th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company earned $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology Group has generated $0.32 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.8. Marvell Technology Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

26 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Marvell Technology Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.39%. The high price target for MRVL is $60.00 and the low price target for MRVL is $32.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 22 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Marvell Technology Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.85, and is based on 22 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.80, Marvell Technology Group has a forecasted upside of 0.4% from its current price of $45.62. Marvell Technology Group has been the subject of 14 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Marvell Technology Group has a dividend yield of 0.51%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Marvell Technology Group has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Marvell Technology Group is 75.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Marvell Technology Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.24% next year. This indicates that Marvell Technology Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

In the past three months, Marvell Technology Group insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $2,694,638.00 in company stock. Only 0.29% of the stock of Marvell Technology Group is held by insiders. 77.86% of the stock of Marvell Technology Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL



Earnings for Marvell Technology Group are expected to grow by 73.68% in the coming year, from $0.57 to $0.99 per share. The P/E ratio of Marvell Technology Group is 21.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.94. The P/E ratio of Marvell Technology Group is 21.83, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 79.28. Marvell Technology Group has a PEG Ratio of 3.66. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Marvell Technology Group has a P/B Ratio of 3.49. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here